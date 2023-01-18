Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tapas Lounge Restaurant at 73 West Street, Boston; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Bombay Club, Mombasa, Love Mumbai, Jasmine Royale, Hana Bay, ShakaZulu at New England Hotel, 49 Wide Bargate, Boston; rated on January 5

• Rated 5: Dragon Garden at 18 Liquorpond Street, Boston; rated on January 5

• Rated 5: McDonald's at Swineshead Road, Wyberton; rated on January 5

• Rated 5: Crumbs at 8 Dolphin Lane, Boston; rated on January 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Arbor Club at Arbor Club, 10 South Street, Boston; rated on January 11

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Frydays at Woodville Road Chip Shop, 88 Woodville Road, Boston; rated on January 11

