Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Rebos at 11-17 Strait Bargate, Boston; rated on February 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Boston Masonic Hall and Club at Boston Masonic Hall, 3 Main Ridge West, Boston; rated on February 16

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Milano at 35 Market Place, Boston; rated on February 10