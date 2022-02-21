Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Monday, 21st February 2022, 7:53 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Rebos at 11-17 Strait Bargate, Boston; rated on February 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Boston Masonic Hall and Club at Boston Masonic Hall, 3 Main Ridge West, Boston; rated on February 16

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Milano at 35 Market Place, Boston; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Boston Chippy and Grill at 91 High Street, Boston; rated on February 3