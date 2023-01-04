Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Istanbul Turkish Grill and Pizza Bella at 104-106 West Street, Boston; rated on December 20

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Pincushion at Pincushion Inn, 289 London Road, Wyberton; rated on December 14

Takeaways

Advertisement

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Henry's Fish and Chips at Henry'S Fish And Chips Unit 4, Skirbeck Road, Boston; rated on December 15

Advertisement