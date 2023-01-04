Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Istanbul Turkish Grill and Pizza Bella at 104-106 West Street, Boston; rated on December 20
Advertisement
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Pincushion at Pincushion Inn, 289 London Road, Wyberton; rated on December 14
Takeaways
Advertisement
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Henry's Fish and Chips at Henry'S Fish And Chips Unit 4, Skirbeck Road, Boston; rated on December 15
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Munch 'n' Lunch at 56 Pen Street, Boston; rated on December 14