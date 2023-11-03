Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Boston restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Boston’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Churches at 14 Church Street, Boston; rated on October 30

• Rated 5: Oldrids Downtown at Grantham Road, Boston; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: McDonald's Sutterton at Mcdonalds, Sutterton Way, Sutterton; rated on October 19