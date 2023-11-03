Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Boston restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Boston’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Churches at 14 Church Street, Boston; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: Oldrids Downtown at Grantham Road, Boston; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: McDonald's Sutterton at Mcdonalds, Sutterton Way, Sutterton; rated on October 19
It means that of Boston's 113 similar establishments with ratings, 102 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.