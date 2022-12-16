Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Boston establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Infinity Cafe Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 16b West Street, Boston was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 8.
And Down Right Ausome, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 36 Market Place, Boston was also given a score of five on December 8.