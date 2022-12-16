Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Infinity Cafe Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 16b West Street, Boston was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 8.

And Down Right Ausome, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 36 Market Place, Boston was also given a score of five on December 8.