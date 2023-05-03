Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Boston establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:42 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Delfino @ Boston Tennis Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Boston Lawn Tennis Club, 125 Sleaford Road, Boston was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 18.
And Domino's Pizza, a takeaway at Unit 2 Skirbeck Road Retail D, Skirbeck Road, Boston was also given a score of five on April 17.