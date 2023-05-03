Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
6 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
21 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
21 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Delfino @ Boston Tennis Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Boston Lawn Tennis Club, 125 Sleaford Road, Boston was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 18.

And Domino's Pizza, a takeaway at Unit 2 Skirbeck Road Retail D, Skirbeck Road, Boston was also given a score of five on April 17.