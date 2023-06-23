Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Boston restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Boston’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Calvary Baptist Church Boston at Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: Zhu Guang at 136 West Street, Boston; rated on June 20
• Rated 5: The Ivy Farm Shop at Villa Lane, Swineshead; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Rebos at Rebos Department Store, 11 Strait Bargate, Boston; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Jo's Tasty Baps at Unit 4, Sea Lane, Butterwick; rated on June 7
It means that of Boston's 114 similar establishments with ratings, 106 (93%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.