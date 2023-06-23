Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Boston restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Calvary Baptist Church Boston at Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Zhu Guang at 136 West Street, Boston; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: The Ivy Farm Shop at Villa Lane, Swineshead; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Rebos at Rebos Department Store, 11 Strait Bargate, Boston; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Jo's Tasty Baps at Unit 4, Sea Lane, Butterwick; rated on June 7

It means that of Boston's 114 similar establishments with ratings, 106 (93%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.