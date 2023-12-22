Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Boston establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Svyturys Restaurant at Svyturys, 2a Tawney Street, Boston; rated on November 22
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: doMuk at Domuk Pizza Takeaway, 16 Dolphin Lane, Boston; rated on December 20
• Rated 5: Vickers Fish and Chip Shop at Church Road, Boston; rated on December 8