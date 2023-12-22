Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Boston establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Boston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Svyturys Restaurant at Svyturys, 2a Tawney Street, Boston; rated on November 22

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: doMuk at Domuk Pizza Takeaway, 16 Dolphin Lane, Boston; rated on December 20

• Rated 5: Vickers Fish and Chip Shop at Church Road, Boston; rated on December 8