Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Boston restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Boston’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Boston’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Boston Rugby Club at Princess Royal Sports Arena, Great Fen Road, Wyberton Fen; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Burger King at Pilgrim Way, Wyberton; rated on June 29

• Rated 5: Burton House & Premier Inn at Wainfleet Road, Boston; rated on June 26