File photo dated 19/05/11 of a dentist at work. Millions of children in England were not seen by an NHS dentist last year, new figures show. Data obtained by the Liberal Democrats show that 4.4 million children in England were not seen by an NHS dentist in the year to June 2023. Issue date: Tuesday September 19, 2023.

Nearly a quarter of year 6 children in Boston reported having tooth decay last year, new figures show.

It comes as the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health said the state of children's oral health is "nothing short of egregious".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from the Government's annual Oral Health Survey of year 6 schoolchildren showed 22.7% in Boston had experienced tooth decay, with those impacted experiencing decay in at least two teeth on average.

This is above with the national average for the cohort – 16.2%.

Eddie Crouch, chairman of the British Dental Association, said ministers have "failed to grasp that decay and deprivation go hand in hand".

He said: "This Government likes to talk about prevention but has offered nothing. It has promised access for all but looks set to just throw money at target seats in rural England.

"Our youngest patients are continuing to pay the price."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The figures also revealed geographical variations, with 23% of children in Yorkshire and the Humber reporting tooth decay compared to 12% in the South West.

In the East Midlands, 14.6% of the cohort reported having tooth decay.

Dr Helen Stewart, officer for health improvement at the RCPCH, added the state of children’s oral health in England is "nothing short of egregious".

She said the link between deprivation and decay is "undeniable", as children living in lower-income areas were more than twice as likely to have tooth decay than their more affluent peers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Separately, data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities showed there were 47,581 tooth extractions for patients aged under 19 across NHS hospitals in Englacan Ind.

About two-third of these extractions – or 31,165 – were down to a primary diagnosis of tooth decay, up 17% from the previous 12 months.

In Boston, there were about 15 total hospital admissions in Boston for children's tooth extraction in the year to March 2023.

It was up from the 10 extractions recorded the year before.

Exact figures on extractions due to tooth decay were not available for the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, the rate of tooth extractions in Boston was 92 per 100,000 children – below the national rate of 360 per 100,000.

David Fothergill, chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: "These stark figures reveal that a lack of access to affordable dentistry is having a worrying impact on the state of children’s teeth.

"The fact that, due to the severity of the decay, on average 119 operations are taking place each day to remove decaying teeth in children and teenagers is concerning and also adds to current pressures on our health service.

"Untreated dental care remains one of the most prevalent diseases affecting children and young people’s ability to speak, eat, play and socialise."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Access to dentistry is improving, and last year around 800,000 more children saw an NHS dentist."

They added £3 billion is invested each year to deliver NHS dentistry and plans have been announced to increase dental training places by 40%.