New PB for Elektra as Simon makes Boston Community Runners debut at Caythorpe Dash

The 25th Caythorpe Dash was held last weekend in a Covid-secure event.

Held in Caythorpe village, the event consisted of a half marathon, the main race, and a 5k, which was used to encourage newcomers, old and young alike.

A total of 157 runners took on the challenge.

The event raised more than £2,900 in aid of the Caythorpe & Frieston Playing Field Committee, who also provided the facilities to host the event.

Conditions were good with plenty of sun, although the headwind uphill finish of the 5k saw the runners dig deep.

This is the second event the Caythorpe Dash has held under new Covid rules, with organisers ensuring the safety of runners by sending them off in waves of six runners every six minutes.

The runners were streamed in order of their ability, which aimed to minimise the requirement for overtaking on the route.

It worked very well. Boston Community Runners had three representatives taking part.

In the half marathon Steve and Elektra Roberts were once again competing.

A strong run by Steve saw him take eighth place in a time of 1:34.48 and Elektra improved once again, running a best time of 2:05.51 as she edges closer to that sub-two-hour half marathon.

The 5k dash saw Simon Jackson take part with the final 2k being uphill and straight into a head wind.

A fabulous run by Simon saw him take third place overall in a time of 22.02.