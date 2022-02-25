New showrooms unveiled at ongoing development near Boston

The Nook.

Both properties form part of the newest phase of Chestnut Homes’ Quadrant development, located off Tytton Lane East.

The two designs being showcased are The Nook, a two-bedroom semi-detached house, and The Grayling, a three-bedroom detached house.

Helene Key, sales manager for Chestnut Homes, said: “The first two phases of The Quadrant have proved to be extremely popular, and it’s been satisfying to see people settling in and enjoying their new homes.

“Visitors to The Quadrant can now view our popular The Nook house type, along with the new The Grayling showhome. The interiors of both homes are beautifully designed, so it will be easy for buyers to visualise their new life at The Quadrant.”

When complete, The Quadrant will comprise 500 homes, including a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

The development also includes commercial units, food outlets, and the new community stadium for Boston United Football Club.