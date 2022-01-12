New signs welcome people to Boston thanks to the hard work of volunteers

Four new town signs created by volunteers have been erected at key entrance points to Boston.

Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 6:02 pm
Pictured with Mike Gilbert, far right, is Dmitry and Natalia Buravlev alongside the new sign on Sleaford Road.

As reported in the Standard last month, the new signs were created by Dmitry Buravlev and his wife Natalia, along with resident Mike Gilbert.

Dmitry and Natalia turned their home into a makeshift studio last year, spending 350 hours creating the boards from scratch and painstakingly painting them all by hand.

The new signs are more detailed than the old ones - with a fresh angle on the Stump showing more features of its iconic tower and windows.

The project was the idea of Mike Gilbert who noticed the delapidated state of the old signs.

