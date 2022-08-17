No more deaths recorded in Boston
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Boston.
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Boston.
A total of 247 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 17 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.
They were among 14,947 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
Most Popular
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.
A total of X deaths were recorded throughout England by August 17 (Wednesday) – up from Y last week.