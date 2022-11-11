No more deaths recorded in Boston
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Boston.
A total of 258 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 10 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 15,817 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.
A total of 171,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 10 (Thursday) – up from 170,881 last week.