No more deaths recorded in Boston

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Boston.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

A total of 262 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 16,589 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.

A total of 180,091 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26 (Thursday) – up from 179,176 last week.