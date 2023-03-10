Register
No more deaths recorded in Boston

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Boston.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 268 people had died in the area by February 23 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 16,967 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 9 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 184,317 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 23.