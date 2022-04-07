Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Boston

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Boston.
The dashboard shows 229 people had died in the area by April 7 (Thursday) – down from 230 on Wednesday.
They were among 13,443 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 147,237 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 7 (Thursday) – up from 144,065 the day before.