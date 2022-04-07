Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Boston

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Boston.

The dashboard shows 229 people had died in the area by April 7 (Thursday) – down from 230 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 13,443 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.