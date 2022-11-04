Number of single people in Boston has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

A third of people in Boston were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in Boston when the census took place last year was 19,758, up from 15558 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in Boston, 34.3% were single – an increase on 29.2% in 2011.

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 44.7% of people in Boston were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 49.5% 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 25,449 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, down from 26,255 in 2011.

An additional 135 were in same sex marriages in Boston last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 77 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 70 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 103 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 6,561 divorced people and 13 people with a dissolved civil partnership in Boston last year, making up 11.4% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

