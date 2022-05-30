One more death recorded in Boston

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Boston.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Monday, 30th May 2022, 5:01 pm

A total of 241 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 30 (Monday) – up from 240 on Friday.

They were among 14,169 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

A total of 155,270 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 30 (Monday) – up from 155,203 on Friday.