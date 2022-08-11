One more death recorded in Boston

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Boston.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:21 am

A total of 246 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 245 a week previously.

They were among 14,858 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.

A total of 162,550 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 161,560 last week.