One more death recorded in Boston
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Boston.
A total of 251 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – up from 250 a week previously.
They were among 15,281 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.
A total of 166,623 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 29 (Thursday) – up from 166,228 last week.