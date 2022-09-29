One more death recorded in Boston

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Boston.

A total of 251 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – up from 250 a week previously.

They were among 15,281 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.

