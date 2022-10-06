Three more deaths recorded in Boston
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Boston.
A total of 254 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – up from 251 on September 8.
They were among 15,343 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Boston.
A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 (Thursday) – up from 166,623 last week.