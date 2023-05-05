Two more deaths recorded in Boston

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Boston.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 274 people had died in the area by April 20 – up from 272 on the week before.
They were among 17,553 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 4 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 190,609 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 20.