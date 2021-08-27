United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 46 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 46 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 24 was down from 58 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 77% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 26.

Across England there were 5,911 people in hospital with Covid as of August 24, with 857 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 14% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 16%.