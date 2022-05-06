United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 48 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 48 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was down from 52 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 63% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 128.

Across England there were 9,243 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 237 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.