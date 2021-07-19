Vacancies at Mareham le Fen Parish Council after more than 16 months with no meeting

A notice of vacancy has been published online.

Vacancies for five parish councillors can be filled through by-election or through co-option onto the council.

The Horncastle News contacted East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) for a comment.

The elections team at ELDC said: “Mareham le Fen Parish Council has advised that it has 5 casual vacancies as it has not met since the start of the lockdown period.

“A Notice of Vacancy for the casual vacancies at Mareham le Fen Parish Council is currently being advertised in the Parish and online here

“Temporary appointments to Mareham Le Fen Parish Council have been made by the District Council whilst election processes are undertaken.”