122 further coronavirus cases in West Lindsey

The number of coronavirus cases in West Lindsey increased by 122 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 6,517 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in West Lindsey when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 9 (Monday), up from 6,395 on Friday.

The rate of infection in West Lindsey now stands at 6,775 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 9,415.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 80,220 over the period, to 6,094,243.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in West Lindsey.

The dashboard shows 192 people had died in the area by August 9 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 10,306 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in West Lindsey have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 63,238 people had received both jabs by August 8 (Sunday) – 79% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 74% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.