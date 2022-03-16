132 further coronavirus cases in West Lindsey

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in West Lindsey increased by 132 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 25,479 cases had been confirmed in West Lindsey when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 16 (Wednesday), up from 25,347 on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in West Lindsey, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 26,489 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 29,682.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 90,974 over the period, to 19,911,155 – though case figures reported in Scotland cover a period of less than 24 hours.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in West Lindsey.

The dashboard shows 233 people had died in the area by March 16 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 12,984 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in West Lindsey have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 63,310 people had received a booster or third dose by March 15 (Tuesday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 74,641 people (86%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.