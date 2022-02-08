75 further coronavirus cases in West Lindsey

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in West Lindsey increased by 75 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 23,171 cases had been confirmed in West Lindsey when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 8 (Tuesday), up from 23,096 on Monday.

The rate of infection in West Lindsey now stands at 24,090 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 27,214.

Since January 31, the UK Health Security Agency has changed the way it reports coronavirus cases.

It means if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 66,171 over the period, to 17,932,803.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in West Lindsey.

The dashboard shows 228 people had died in the area by February 8 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

They were among 12,634 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly nine in 10 people in West Lindsey have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,064 people had received both jabs by February 7 (Monday) – 86% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 84% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.