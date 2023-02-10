Almost two dozen sexual offences led to a Lincolnshire child being sentenced or cautioned

Almost two dozen sexual offences led to a child being sentenced or cautioned in Lincolnshire last year, new figures show.

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL File photo dated 31/07/14 of a woman showing signs of depression, as "significant progress" is being made in how the criminal justice system responds to cases of rape, the Government said, despite a rising backlog in cases and longer waits for justice.

Almost two dozen sexual offences led to a child being sentenced or cautioned in Lincolnshire last year, new figures show.

White Ribbon, a charity aiming to engage men and boys and end violence against women and girls, said the hundreds of cases nationally are too high and urged the Government to increase funding in education.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Home Office said it is "determined to tackle sexual abuse" and is rolling out guidance on how to teach children about sexual harassment, sexual violence and violence against women and girls to prevent children from committing further sexual offences.

The latest figures from the Youth Justice Board for England and Wales show 20 sexual offences led to Lincolnshire Police sentencing or cautioning an under-18 in the year to March – down from 22.

Across England and Wales, the number of offences leading to children sentenced or cautioned for committing a sexual offence fell by 2% to the second-lowest figure since records began in 2011-12, from 903 to 884.

Only in 2019-20 did police record fewer proven offences (881), while the total number has more than halved since 2011-12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anthea Sully, chief executive of White Ribbon, said: "Despite this being a reduction in numbers, it is still far too high, and behind every number there is still a story of very real harm.

"There is not nearly enough funding put into preventing this work in education settings.

"Unless the Government commits to this, there will continue to be children where lifelong harm is caused."

A Government spokesperson said: "We are determined to tackle all sexual abuse, including violence against women and girls, and to keep children safe."Relationships, sex and health education has been made a mandatory part of the school curriculum, helping pupils learn about these subjects in an age-appropriate way."Later this year we will also issue further non-statutory guidance on how to teach children about sexual harassment, sexual violence and violence against women and girls in order to help prevent these crimes from taking place in the long term."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of six serious offences, such as murder, violent crime or some sexual offences, led to a child being cautioned or sentenced in Lincolnshire last year – of these, one was a sexual offence.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire Police arrested 499 children for all offences in 2021-22, equating to 7.4 per 1,000 children.