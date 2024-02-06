Care homes given new ratings in Lincolnshire

File photo dated 07/10/13 of the hands of an elderly woman at home. Councils are struggling to meet rising requests for adult social care support and some people are cutting back on their home care amid the cost-of-living crisis while "completely overwhelmed" family carers try to fill the gaps, the health watchdog has said. Issue date: Friday October 20, 2023.

Several care homes have been given new scores in Lincolnshire in the past month.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

The latest update from the CQC shows these Lincolnshire care homes have been given ratings:

• The Croft: Good, last inspected on December 5.

• OSJCT Southfield House: Good, last inspected on December 6.

• OSJCT Foxby Court: Requires improvement, last inspected on November 27.

• The Reeds: Good, last inspected on December 10.

• The Cottage: Good, last inspected on December 5.

• Glenholme Holdingham Grange: Good, last inspected on December 14.

• The Chimneys Care Home: Good, last inspected on January 3.

The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.