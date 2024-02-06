Care homes given new ratings in Lincolnshire
Several care homes have been given new scores in Lincolnshire in the past month.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
The latest update from the CQC shows these Lincolnshire care homes have been given ratings:
• The Croft: Good, last inspected on December 5.
• OSJCT Southfield House: Good, last inspected on December 6.
• OSJCT Foxby Court: Requires improvement, last inspected on November 27.
• The Reeds: Good, last inspected on December 10.
• The Cottage: Good, last inspected on December 5.
• Glenholme Holdingham Grange: Good, last inspected on December 14.
• The Chimneys Care Home: Good, last inspected on January 3.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.