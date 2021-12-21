Christmas roadworks: four road closures for West Lindsey drivers this week

West Lindsey motorists who are driving home for Christmas or popping out for a bit of last-minute shopping will have four road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8am December 14 to 12.59am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): .

• M180, from 8pm November 22 to 6am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): .

• A180, from 8pm December 6 2021 to 6am January 31 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): .

• A180, from 1pm November 30 2021 to 6am March 24 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): .