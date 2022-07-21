Crime on the rise in West Lindsey, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in West Lindsey, official police records reveal.
Lincolnshire Police recorded 5,889 offences in West Lindsey in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 9% compared to the previous year, when there were 5,389.
However, at 61.2 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.
Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 278 were sexual offences – an increase of 25% from the year before.
Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 2,140 to 2,308 over this period.
One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence without injury, which rose by 15%, from 717 incidents to 822.
And theft offences rose by 6%, with 1,617 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.
At 16.8 crimes per 1,000 people, that was lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.
Crimes recorded in West Lindsey included:
278 sexual offences, a rise of 25%2,308 violent offences, a rise of 8%827 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 9%111 drug offences, up 26%49 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, a decrease of five490 public order offences, up 19%1,617 theft offences, a rise of 6%861 stalking and harassment offences, up 3%