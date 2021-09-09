Drop in visits to A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 7,195 patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust in August.

That was a drop of 3% on the 7,451 visits recorded during July, but 3% more than the 6,965 patients seen in August 2020.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in August 2019, there were 13,055 visits to A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 6% compared to July, but 19% more than the 1.7 million seen during August 2020.

At Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust:

In August:

96% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:

The median time to treatment was 11 minutes