Drop in visits to A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 6,266 patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust in October.
That was a drop of 8% on the 6,790 visits recorded during September, but 19% more than the 5,257 patients seen in October 2020.
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in October 2019, there were 10,882 visits to A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services.
All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 2% compared to September, and 36% more than the 1.6 million seen during October 2020.
At Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust:
In October:
97% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:
The median time to treatment was 10 minutes
Around 6% of patients left before being treated