Drop in visits to A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 6,266 patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust in October.

That was a drop of 8% on the 6,790 visits recorded during September, but 19% more than the 5,257 patients seen in October 2020.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in October 2019, there were 10,882 visits to A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 2% compared to September, and 36% more than the 1.6 million seen during October 2020.

At Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust:

In October:

97% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:

The median time to treatment was 10 minutes