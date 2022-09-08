Drop in visits to minor injury units at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month

Fewer patients visited minor injury units at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 7,918 patients visited minor injury units at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust in August.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a drop of 1% on the 8,022 visits recorded during July, but 10% more than the 7,195 patients seen in August 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 6,965 visits to minor injury units run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.

At Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust:

In August:

96% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:

The median time to treatment was seven minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times