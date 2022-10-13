Drop in visits to minor injury units at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month

Fewer patients visited minor injury units at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 7,158 patients visited minor injury units at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust in September.

That was a drop of 10% on the 7,918 visits recorded during August, but 5% more than the 6,790 patients seen in September 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in September 2020, there were 6,264 visits to minor injury units run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a rise of less than 1% compared to August, but 6% fewer than the 2.1 million seen during September 2021.

At Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust:

In September:

97% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:

The median time to treatment was seven minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times