Five more deaths recorded in West Lindsey

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in West Lindsey.
The dashboard shows 267 people had died in the area by May 6 (Friday) – up from 262 on Thursday.
They were among 13,964 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 153,224 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 6 (Friday) – up from 153,021 on Thursday.