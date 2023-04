Food hygiene ratings given to nine West Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tiffins Tearoom at 9b Laughton Road, Blyton; rated on March 23

• Rated 5: Wright's Ice Cream at Cafe And Ice Cream Parlour Ashgrove Farm, Main Road, North Willingham; rated on March 16

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Stokes Welton Cafe at 5a Lincoln Road, Welton; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Brigg Garden Centre at Bigby High Road, Kettleby; rated on February 23

• Rated 4: Market Rasen Racecourse at Legsby Road, Market Rasen; rated on February 7

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Swallow Inn at Swallow Inn, Caistor Road, Swallow; rated on March 3

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 3: Sun & Anchor at Sun And Anchor Inn, 54 High Street, Scotter; rated on February 17

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Uppercrust at 41 Lord Street, Gainsborough; rated on March 29

Advertisement

Advertisement