Food hygiene ratings given to two West Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
White Swan, a pub, bar or nightclub at The White Swan, 29 Queen Street, Market Rasen was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 5.
And On the Square, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Market Place, Gainsborough was given a score of four on August 5.