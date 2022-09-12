Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings given to two West Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:13 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

White Swan, a pub, bar or nightclub at The White Swan, 29 Queen Street, Market Rasen was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 5.

And On the Square, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Market Place, Gainsborough was given a score of four on August 5.