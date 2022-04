Food hygiene ratings handed to 13 West Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Thonock Park at Gainsborough Golf Club, The Belt Road, Thonock, Gainsborough; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre at 28 Plough Hill, Caistor, Market Rasen; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Wright's Ice Cream at Ashgrove Farm, Main Road, North Willingham, Market Rasen; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Caldero Lounge at Unit 3 Marshalls Yard, Beaumont Street, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire; rated on March 9

• Rated 3: Pinewood Shooting Ground Ltd at Pyewipe Hall Farm, Sandbeck Lane, Blyton, Gainsborough; rated on March 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Wishing Well at 15 The Parade, Cherry Willingham, Lincoln; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: The Nags Head Inn at Nags Head Inn, Gainsborough Road, Middle Rasen, Market Rasen; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: The George at George Hotel, 15 Main Road, Langworth, Lincoln; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Fox and Hounds at Fox And Hounds, 9 Station Road, Reepham, Lincoln; rated on March 3

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Wok House at 25 Queen Street, Bardney, Lincoln; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Oriental City at Unit 4, 19 The Green, Nettleham, Lincoln; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Mizaans of Scotter at 63 High Street, Scotter, Gainsborough; rated on March 9