Food hygiene ratings handed to 15 West Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Cross Keys at Cross Keys, 4 Stow Park Road, Stow; rated on November 25

• Rated 5: Tesco Family Dining Ltd at Tesco Stores Ltd, Trinity Street, Gainsborough; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: The Bistro Bar and Kitchen by Nice and Naughty Ltd at 53-55 Queen Street, Market Rasen; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Spokes Coffee Shop at 2a Ropery Road, Gainsborough; rated on November 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Rose And Crown at 30 High Street, Upton; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Half Moon Inn at 23 High Street, Willingham By Stow; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: The Aston Arms at 18 Market Place, Market Rasen; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: The Blacksmith Arms at Blacksmiths Arms, Hillrise, Rothwell; rated on November 16

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Indian Curry Pot at LN8 ; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Pizza Uno at 26 Market Place, Caistor; rated on December 1

• Rated 5: House Of Choy at 1 The Green, Scotter; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: Kims Kitchen at 1 Messingham Road, Scotter; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: Beijing Kitchen at 83 Lea Road, Gainsborough; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Mei's Kitchen at 170 Trinity Street, Gainsborough; rated on November 21