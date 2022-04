Food hygiene ratings handed to 19 West Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Brigg Garden Centre at Bigby High Road, Kettleby, Brigg; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: This is Tealby - Tea House at Tennyson D'Eyncourt Memorial Hall, Beck Hill, Tealby, Market Rasen; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Vino Marina at 2 The Landings, Burton Waters, Lincoln; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Mrs Bs Tea Room and Outside Catering at 46 Queen Street, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Cherry Tree Garden Centre at Cherry Tree Cafe, 8 Wragby Road, Sudbrooke, Lincoln; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Lincoln College Group at Lincoln City Football Club Elite Performance Centre, Heath Lane, Scampton, Lincoln; rated on January 25

• Rated 4: JJ's Coffee Shop at Barnes Wallis Community Centre, Raf Scampton, Lincoln; rated on February 22

• Rated 4: LA House at 112 Trinity Street, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire; rated on February 16

• Rated 4: X-Church at St Johns Terrace, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire; rated on January 27

• Rated 3: Family Cafe / Teco Toys at 4 Silver Street, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire; rated on February 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Blues club at 69 North Street, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Dans Bar at 41 Queen Street, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: The Fox & Hounds Country Inn at Fox And Hounds Inn, Gainsborough Road, Willingham By Stow, Gainsborough; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: The Side by Side at 9 South Street, Caistor, Market Rasen; rated on January 21

• Rated 3: The Black Horse at Black Horse, Cross Street, Nettleham, Lincoln; rated on February 2

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Nettleham Pizzeria at Unit 5, 19 The Green, Nettleham, Lincoln; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Bay Leaf at 2a Laburnum Drive, Cherry Willingham, Lincoln; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: Chloe's Travelling Tearoom; rated on February 23