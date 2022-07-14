Food hygiene ratings handed to 21 West Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lincolnshire Police at Lincolnshire Fire And Police Headquarters, Deepdale Lane, Nettleham; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: The Green Cafe at Snack Bar Bullington Layby, Wragby Road, Rand; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: CGC Event Caterers Ltd at Lincolnshire Show Ground, Horncastle Lane, Scampton; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: The Falconer at Welton Manor Golf Centre, Hackthorn Road, Welton; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Pit Stop Cafe at Pitstop Cafe, Corringham Road, Somerby; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: The Gate of India at 5 King Street, Market Rasen; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Hemswell Court at Lancaster Green, Hemswell Cliff; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Rock Foundation at Grimsby Road, Caistor; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Wickenby Airfield at Watery Lane, Wickenby; rated on April 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Bull Inn at Caistor Road, South Kelsey; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: The Carpenter's Arms at Carpenters Arms, High Street, Fiskerton; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: The White Swan at White Swan, 9 The Green, Scotter; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: The White Hart at White Hart, 21 South Street, Caistor; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: The Old Angel Inn at 2 Wragby Road, Bardney; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: The Woodcocks Inn at The Woodcocks Public House, Woodcock Lane, Burton Waters; rated on June 13

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: K & An's Shop and Sandwich Bar at K & A Shop St Margarets Court, High Street, Marton; rated on July 6

• Rated 5: Cox's Traditional Fish And Chips at Coxs Traditional Fish And Chips, Heapham Road, Gainsborough; rated on June 21

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 8 Market Street, Gainsborough; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: Uppercrust at 41 Lord Street, Gainsborough; rated on June 15

• Rated 4: New Golden Cherry at 4 The Parade, Cherry Willingham; rated on June 8