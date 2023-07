Food hygiene ratings handed to nine West Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ping Europe Ltd at Corringham Road, Gainsborough; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: Play World Gainsborough at Unit 9, Lusher Way, Corringham Road Industrial Estate; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: Uncle Henry's Cafe at Grayingham Grange Farm, Grange Lane, Grayingham; rated on May 23

• Rated 3: Cream at Unit 19 Marshalls Yard, Beaumont Street, Gainsborough; rated on May 31

• Rated 0: Sufian curry house at 24 Spital Terrace, Gainsborough; rated on May 17

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Alfie's at 1 Lord Street, Gainsborough; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Big Baps at 2 Fawcett Street, Gainsborough; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Union Jack Fish Bar at 21 Willingham Road, Market Rasen; rated on June 15

