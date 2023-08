Food hygiene ratings handed to nine West Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Quayside Coffee at 1 The Landings, Burton Waters; rated on July 31

• Rated 5: Hemswell Coffee Shop at Learoyd Road Caenby Corner Es, Hemswell Cliff; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: High Harbour Cottage at LN8 ; rated on July 14

• Rated 5: Lawress Hall Foyer Cafe at Lawress Hall, Riseholme Park, Riseholme; rated on July 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Sweyn Forkbeard at The Sweyn Forkbeard, 22-30 Silver Street, Gainsborough; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: The Canute at 12-14 Silver Street, Gainsborough; rated on July 18

• Rated 5: Rase Park at Market Rasen Cricket And Football Club, Gallamore Lane, Market Rasen; rated on June 30

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: McAuley's King Street Fish Bar at King Street Chip Shop, 17 King Street, Market Rasen; rated on July 18