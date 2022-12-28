Food hygiene ratings handed to two West Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Dambusters Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Dambusters, 23 High Street, Scampton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.
And Sufian curry house, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 Spital Terrace, Gainsborough was given a score of two on November 21.