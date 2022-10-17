Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 13 West Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Woodside Wildlife and Falconry Park at Wood Farm, Bardney Road, Newball; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Dine at the Bridge at The Toll House, 142 Bridge Street, Gainsborough; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: The Pavillion at DN21; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Bardney Heritage Centre at Station Road, Bardney; rated on September 23

• Rated 5: Scrummies at 21-23 High Street, Saxilby; rated on September 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Lincolnshire Otter at Somerby Way, Somerby Park; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: The Tyrwhitt Arms at Tyrwhitt Arms, Ferry Road, Fiskerton; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: The Bottle And Glass at 46 Main Street, Normanby-By-Spital; rated on September 21

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Savages at 16b High Street, Caistor; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Middies at Middi'S Fish And Chips, 154a Trinity Street, Gainsborough; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Caistor Chippy at 11 Market Place, Caistor; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Pizza Bari at 13 Church Street, Gainsborough; rated on September 29