Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 17 West Lindsey establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Gardener's Retreat at Scothern Nurseries, 8 Dunholme Road, Scothern, Lincoln; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Elach at 12 Church Street, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Ma Kellys Catering Ltd at 115 Brigg Road, Caistor, Market Rasen; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Salvation Army at The Salvation Army, John Street, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: The Vintage Tearooms at Tealby Tea Room, 12 Front Street, Tealby, Market Rasen; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Fenland Hideaway at Fen Farm, Fiskerton Road, Cherry Willingham, Lincoln; rated on May 5

• Rated 5: Family Cafe at Hangar No 1, Learoyd Road, Hemswell Cliff, Gainsborough; rated on May 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Black Bull at The Black Bull, 9 Lincoln Road, Welton, Lincoln; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: Bottle And Glass at The Bottle And Glass, 14 Main Street, Scothern, Lincoln; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: The Riverside Inn at Ferry Road, Southrey, Lincoln; rated on April 28

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bella Pizza at 18 Bridge Street, Saxilby, Lincoln; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Upton Fish and Chip Shop at 24 High Street, Upton, Gainsborough; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Luna's Pizzeria at 6 Cliff Road, Welton, Lincoln; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Welton Spice at Welton Spice Indian Takeaway, 6 Cliff Road, Welton, Lincoln; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Franky's Fish Bar at 5 Church Street, Nettleham, Lincoln; rated on May 17

• Rated 5: Florentino's Pizzeria at 20 Market Street, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire; rated on May 11